ANTALIS (ex ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL): Antalis boosts its Visual Communication presence in Romania

Boulogne-Billancourt, 16 July 2018

Antalis boosts its Visual Communication presence in Romania

Antalis has announced the acquisition of Verla, the Romanian distributor of Visual Communication media which reports annual sales of around €8 million.

This operation is subject to the authorisation of the Romanian competition authority and should be finalised during the summer.

The acquisition of Verla boosts the overall contribution of Visual Communication to Antalis' consolidated gross margin in a growing geographical market.

About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2017, the Group reported sales of €2.4 billion and employed 5,500 people serving approximately 140,000 customers, companies and printers in 43 countries. Through its 123 distribution centres, Antalis makes more than 13,500 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.5 million tons of paper in 2017.

