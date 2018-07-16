

Summit Therapeutics plc ('Summit', the 'Company', or the 'Group')



Director / PDMR Share Dealing



Oxford, UK, Cambridge, MA, US, 16 July - Summit Therapeutics plc (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT), announces that it was notified on 13 July 2018 that Glyn Edwards, Summit's Chief Executive Officer, purchased 150,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company at 38 pence per share.



Following this purchase, his shareholding in the Company has increased to 383,333 ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.47% of the Company's issued share capital.



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Glyn Owain Edwards | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Chief Executive Officer | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / Amendment|Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Summit Therapeutics plc | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800NRW8AOMYMTBD89 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 1 pence each | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00BN40HZ01 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transactions |Purchase of ordinary shares | +--+--------------------------------+------------+---------+-------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) |Volume(s)| | | | -----------+---------+ | | | 38.0 pence|150,000 | | | | -----------+---------+ | | | | | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | |- Price | | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |13 July 2018 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+



About Summit Therapeutics Summit Therapeutics is a leader in antibiotic innovation. Our new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the new standards of care for the benefit of patients, and create value for payors and healthcare providers. We are currently developing new mechanism antibiotics for C. difficile infection and gonorrhoea and are using our proprietary Discuva Platform to expand our pipeline. For more information, visit www.summitplc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc.



