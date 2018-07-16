The Marketing Group Plc: Truth Launches ICO Pre-sale for Blockchain-based data Marketplace

STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Truth Media Ltd ("Truth") a subsidiary of The Marketing Group plc, ("TMG" or the "Company"), which trades as RYVL, announces the launch of an Initial Coin Offering ("ICO") for Truth Data Cloud, its blockchain-based data marketplace which will let consumers be rewarded for sharing their own private internet browsing data.

The Truth ICO will run until 15 November 2018 or when the maximum targeted amount has been raised and it is targeted to raise between US$5 million and US$50 million. Initial commitments of over US$1 million have already been received.

Truth Data Cloud is a blockchain-based platform and data marketplace that will enable consumers to control the storage of, and trade in, their personal online browsing and buying intention data through their personalised data wallet.

Truth Data Cloud will openly reward consumers for transparent, permission-based use of their personal data by advertisers. In return for access to their personal data, consumers will receive TRU Tokens. TRU Tokens will be used for a number of different purposes on the platform, including as payment for access to data and as collateral for users who wish to operate nodes on the distributed network.

The alpha development and launch stages of Truth Data Cloud have been funded by TMG. The aim of the ICO is to fund the full consumer launch of Truth Data Cloud, focusing initially on the data management platform alongside building consumer applications and tools for data collection.

Contributors of data are intended to be both individuals (first party) and larger, trusted entities (second party) who have collated datasets. The more TRU Tokens are owned, the greater the reward amount of TRU Tokens when a user's data is accessed.

Commenting, Mary Keane Dawson, CEO and co-founder of Truth said: "The global data economy is worth a staggering US$42 billion today and is forecast to grow to US$106 billion by 2027. However, its use in advertising is bedeviled by fraud, inaccurate data and poor targeting, making it inefficient for advertisers and annoying and intrusive for consumers. Truth Data Cloud will help transform this industry into one where all participants can trade in a free market ecosystem built on blockchain, providing fairness and transparency for consumers and advertisers."

To learn more, visit https://truth.tech/

Participation in the ICO is subject to terms and conditions which are published on that site.

Media

Lydia Oakes

Phone: +44 (0)7710-244573

Email: lydia@bluestripemedia.co.uk

Investor Relations

Tim Metcalfe

Miles Nolan

Phone: +44(0)203-934-6630

Email: investorrelations@ryvl.com

This information is information that The Marketing Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7.00am CET on 16 July 2018.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/the-marketing-group-plc/r/the-marketing-group-plc--truth-launches-ico-pre-sale-for-blockchain-based-data-marketplace,c2575869

The following files are available for download: