

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and DHL said that the international express carrier has placed an order and commitment for 14 Boeing 777 Freighters, and purchase rights for 7 additional freighters.



The $4.7 billion order agreement, at current list prices, was unveiled at the opening of the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.



Global air freight demand grew by nearly ten percent last year with demand growth outpacing capacity growth by a factor of three. Expanding cross-border e-commerce sales for instance will grow to $4.48 trillion by 2021, which means a growth of 19.2 per cent per year. DHL's investment in the 777 Freighters is a direct answer to the growing demand for global express capacity.



