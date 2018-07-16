Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) TerraStream strengthens team with new Advisory Board appointment 16-Jul-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") TerraStream strengthens team with new Advisory Board appointment Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies is pleased to announce the appointment of Malcolm Burne as a project advisor to TerraStream Limited ("TerraStream"), its Gibraltar-registered wholly-owned subsidiary, with immediate effect. Malcolm Burne has a long-standing career in financial markets in the UK, Australia and Canada including directorships of a number of listed mining companies. He has led various successful natural resource ventures and has also built Ambrian Capital Plc into London's premier natural resource broker at the time. He is currently Founder Chairman of Golden Prospect Precious Metals, a closed end fund and advisor to Altus Strategies and Arlington Group Asset Management. As announced on 23 August 2017, TerraStream was formed with the objective of creating a blockchain powered platform to support the offering of Token based alternative funding solutions with potential applications across several industry sectors. Initial focus will be on the mining industry and in particular, precious metals and natural resources extraction. The build and development of the TerraStream Platform is expected to be funded predominantly via the proceeds of a non-dilutive digital Token Sale under Gibraltar's Regulatory framework. Malcolm Burne will be working alongside TerraStream's Mining Sector advisor Richard Lloyd and the Coinsilium management team. TerraStream Progress TerraStream continues to make good progress in preparation for its Token Sale targeted to launch in Q4 2018. Work has commenced on the TerraStream token modelling and token economics ahead of the drafting of the White Paper whilst the Company awaits the publication of specific Token Generation Event regulations by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. Discussions regarding platform development are ongoing with strategic mining industry investors and potential technology partners. Further announcements will be made to the market in due course. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com Harry Chathli / Ana Ribeiro / Alexis Gore +44 (0) 207 618 9100 Luther Pendragon Ltd (Media Relations) Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor to early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers. Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities. Coinsilium also provides advisory services to companies planning token generation events. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium please visit http://www.coinsilium.com [1] About TerraStream Coinsilium's 100% owned, Gibraltar-based subsidiary TerraStream was established to build a blockchain powered open market place for Token based alternative funding solutions with potential applications across several industry sectors. The initial focus is on the mining industry and, in particular, precious metals and natural resources extraction. The build and development of the TerraStream Platform is expected to be funded predominantly via the proceeds of a non-dilutive Token Sale under Gibraltar's Regulatory framework. ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 5748 EQS News ID: 704611 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=36c575571e439f4b265a236c98ad2ee0&application_id=704611&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

