

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) said that it appointed Paul Fry as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director with effect from 29 October 2018. Paul succeeds Andrew Derodra who, as previously announced, leaves the Group and Board on 31 July 2018. Interim arrangements from within the Vectura group are in place ahead of Paul joining the Company.



Paul joins Vectura from Immunocore, the privately held leading T Cell Receptor biotechnology company, where he has been Chief Financial Officer since January 2017. Paul has significant experience in senior positions in the healthcare and telecommunications sectors. Before joining Immunocore Paul served as Director of Global Finance Operations at Vodafone Plc, where he was responsible for key financial controller activities and core processes as well as large transformation programmes.



Prior to his role at Vodafone, Paul spent more than 25 years at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), where he held a number of senior roles including Head of Global Finance Services and as CFO for GSK's Italian Pharmaceutical business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX