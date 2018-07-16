sprite-preloader
Montag, 16.07.2018

WKN: A14YW4 ISIN: SE0007464888 
16.07.2018 | 08:49
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Repurchased Shares in Karo Pharma During Week 28 2018

HUDDINGE, Sweden, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period 9 July 2018 to 13 July 2018, Karo Pharma AB (publ) (LEI code 213800G54Z51LOPGTA79) has repurchased in total 387,062 own shares (ISIN: SE00007464888). The repurchases form part of the SEK 86.3 million share repurchase programme that Karo Pharma announced on 18 June 2018. The share repurchase programme, which runs between 18 June 2018 and 31 August 2018, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

During the period 9 July 2018 - 13 July 2018, shares in Karo Pharma have been repurchased as follows.

Date

Aggregated daily
volume (number of
shares)

Weighted averages
share price per day
(SEK)

Total daily transaction
value (SEK)

9 July 2018

65 500

31.384700

2 055 698

10 July 2018

80 000

32.030000

2 562 400

11 July 2018

81 562

31.871700

2 599 520

12 July 2018

80 000

32.115600

2 569 248

13 July 2018

80 000

32.093300

2 567 464

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Swedbank in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Karo Pharma. Following the above acquisitions, Karo Pharma's holding of own shares amounts to 1,596,391 shares as of 13 July 2018. The total number of shares in Karo Pharma is 164,332,782.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is available at www.karopharma.com. The total volume of Karo Pharma's shares which have been bought back within the repurchase programme from 18 June 2018 until and including 13 July 2018 amounts to 1,596,391 shares. In total a maximum of 2 464 990 shares may be repurchased. For information about all transactions in the buy-back programme see the following link to Nasdaq Stockholm's website: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Peter Blom
CEO
+46-(0)-70-655-56-98
peter.blom@karopharma.se

ABOUT KARO PHARMA

Karo Pharma is a Specialty Pharma company, which develops and markets products for pharmacies as well as directly to the healthcare sector. Karo Pharma is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person's agency, at 08.00 CEST on 16 July 2018. This press release is also available at www.karopharma.se and www.newsroom.cision.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/repurchased-shares-in-karo-pharma-during-week-28-2018,c2575926

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/72/2575926/878894.pdf

Press release (PDF)


© 2018 PR Newswire