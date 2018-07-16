

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs (GS) is planning to appoint President David Solomon to succeed Lloyd Blankfein as chief executive officer as early as this week, the New York Times reported late Sunday, citing unnamed sources.



People had widely expected Solomon to be tapped for the powerful post since his appointment as the investment bank's president in March, the report said.



However, the official announcement of his promotion had not been expected until later this year, the report said. Goldman Sachs is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.



