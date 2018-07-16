Dr. Robert Lerman, Distinguished Cardiac Electrophysiologist and US Healthcare Executive Joins LindaCare as Chief Medical Officer

LEUVEN, Belgium and HARTFORD, Connecticut, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LindaCare, a digital health company specializing in remote patient monitoring for chronic disease management, today announced that Robert Lerman, M.D. will join LindaCare as Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Clinical Operations.

Dr. Lerman joins LindaCare with 24 years of clinical and healthcare leadership experience. After earning a B.S. at Stanford University and M.D. at Albany Medical College, he completed an internal medicine residency and fellowships in Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. Dr. Lerman practiced cardiac electrophysiology for 18 years in Southern California where he was Medical Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at St. Bernardine Medical Center.

In 2012, Dr. Lerman joined Dignity Health, the nation's 5th largest health system, as a corporate Vice President. In the ensuing six years, Dr. Lerman worked with physicians across the western U.S. to improve clinical quality while reducing overall costs.

"Dr. Lerman's electrophysiology background and deep knowledge of the US healthcare system from the perspective of both payers and providers brings unique and multifaceted qualifications to his role at LindaCare," said Shahram Sharif, CEO at LindaCare.

"I'm tremendously excited to join LindaCare," said Dr. Lerman. "Remote monitoring of cardiac implantable devices provides earlier detection of actionable events, reduces health care visits, and provides high patient satisfaction. The LindaCare software and service model aggregates and prioritizes patient data from all major manufacturers into one straightforward platform, improving the quality and efficiency of patient care."

Dr. Lerman will work closely with LindaCare's customers focusing on clinical workflow, product optimization, research, and the adoption of the OnePulse solution globally. He will have responsibility for the clinical operation of the organization's remote patient monitoring service.

About LindaCare

LindaCare is a Digital Health company specializing in integrated remote monitoring software solutions for chronic disease management. Created in 2015 with an initial focus on patients with cardiovascular disease, LindaCare's solutions will be extended to other chronic diseases, integrating a wide range of remote monitored medical devices. The company has operations in Europe and US and will expand across both regions in 2018. For more information, please visit www.lindacare.com.

