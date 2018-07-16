Africa's Gateway to the World - The Access Bank UK - 26 Per Cent Balance Sheet Growth - Shows the Way

LONDON, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Building customer trust and loyalty achieves key milestones

As The Access Bank UK prepares to host its annual Access Bank Polo Day at Guards Polo Club Windsor on Saturday 14 July, as the largest African Bank in the UK it has posted results for 2017. As Africa's gateway to the world it shows operating income up 45 per cent year on year; pre-tax profits up 76 per cent, balance sheet growth of 26 per cent and a return on shareholders' equity of 16 per cent.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718562/The_Access_Bank_UK_Logo.jpg )



According to Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Jamie Simmonds "we are a Bank which is focussed on Sub-Saharan Africa and comprises operations that cover Trade Finance, Commercial Banking, Asset Management. We have offices here in the heart of the City of London, Lagos and Dubai." "Our success in a year when the business environment in key markets has often been extremely challenging is a reflection of the importance that we place on our relationship banking model. We invest significantly in attracting, retaining and developing professional staff in order to ensure customers always deal with an expert who is familiar with their business." "It is particularly pleasing to have been named Best Africa Trade Bank by CFI-Co (Capital Finance International) following voting from CFI readers, subscribers and contributors including the World Bank."

"Our operation in Dubai is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and we are the first Sub-Saharan African Bank to be approved by the Dubai authorities. In its first full year of trading it has covered its direct operating costs and made a contribution to the UK profitability as a whole.

Established in the UK in 2008 to provide Trade Finance, Asset Management and Commercial Banking services for Access Bank Group's dealings in OECD markets. The Access Bank UK's achievements owe a great deal to the strong partnership it has with its' parent company, as evidenced by its' joint support of the Access Bank Group Polo day at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor.

The annual event is the climax to the high-profile Access Bank/UNICEF Charity Shield Polo tournament, and celebrates reaching out to and highlighting the plight of vulnerable children and orphans and internationally displaced persons. In partnership with 5th Chukker and based in Kaduna, Nigeria, the tournament is the biggest charity polo tournament in Africa and generates funds and stimulates support for the work of the UNICEF/Access Bank initiative across Africa.

Since the UNICEF/Access Bank initiative was started it has rebuilt schools in Kaduna and, kept more than 8000 students in continuous education. At the same time new school blocks and a computer literacy building all in a more secure and friendly school environment have been developed. The communities surrounding the schools are being supported with bore-holes for water, and sewing and grinding machines to secure employment and stimulate economic and social development.

Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Bank PLC and Chairman of The Access Bank UK Ltd, says "in a year that marks the end of its' 9th full year of trading the Bank has gone from strength to strength despite the long-lasting worldwide financial and economic challenges that have followed on from the global crisis of 2008." "Our continuing support for the Fifth Chukker UNICEF initiative is predicated on our view of our role as a change agent in Nigeria and Africa that can help institute socio-economic development through responsible business practice, social initiatives and environmental consideration." "We continue to look for ways through which more resources can be pooled towards supporting the children. We are part of the community and as such should support its wellbeing."

For further information contact:

Peter Walker, Tel: 0207-963-7424, mobile 07836-223513

Email: peter.walker@pielleconsulting.com