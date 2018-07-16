

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer price inflation accelerated further in June to the highest level in more than six-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



The producer price index climbed 6.8 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 3.9 percent increase in May. The measure has been rising since November 2016.



Moreover, this was the sharpest rate of increase since November 2011, when prices had grown the same 6.8 percent.



Domestic market prices rose 9.1 percent annually in June and foreign market prices went up by 4.9 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices increased 1.5 percent in June after rising 1.2 percent in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX