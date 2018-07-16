InFocus Broadcasting Ties up with Royal Aeronautical Society on New Future of UK Aerospace and Aviation Television Programme

LONDON, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

InFocus Broadcasting is delighted to have partnered with the Royal Aeronautical Society to produce a sector-specific television programme that will explore and celebrate the role that UK aerospace and aviation play around the world.

Presented by former Sky News reader and current BBC World presenter, Samantha Simmonds, the programme aims to bring the sector to life and inspire viewers by celebrating industrial achievement, showcasing latest technology and innovation, and throwing a spotlight on the people that make the sector a global success story.

Featuring clips of and interviews with leading voices from the UK Government, companies, trade associations and other bodies that are at the heart of UK aerospace and aviation, the programme aims to raise awareness of the sector's strengths and economic value, in addition to encouraging a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the sector - from managing environmental impacts to the adoption of exciting, emerging technologies; such as artificial intelligence.

The programme will be presented from the InFocus studio setting in Millbank, London, and will be presenter-led, with segments from the studio, news items and packages, as well as sponsored segments and profiles filmed on location.

The final feature will be broadcast on television in late 2018 or early 2019 and at a launch event in central London, further details of which will be available in due course.

In the meantime, a trailer that sets the scene for the whole programme, featuring Royal Aeronautical Society 2016-17 President, Sir Stephen Dalton FRAeS, is available on the InFocus Broadcasting website: http://infocusbroadcasting.com/RAeS/

David Ward, Head of Partnerships at InFocus Broadcasting, said: "InFocus Broadcasting is thrilled to have partnered with the Royal Aeronautical Society on a television programme that will provide a fascinating and powerful insight into UK aerospace and aviation by engaging people across the industry and beyond. We are proud of this important sector that provides almost one million jobs in the UK and we look forward to sharing stories from the people working in the sector across the nation that makes it the global success it is today."

Emma Bossom, Marketing and Communications Director at the Royal Aeronautical Society, said: "The Royal Aeronautical Society's headline association with InFocus Broadcasting is an exciting opportunity to celebrate UK aerospace and aviation achievement and explore just some of the many opportunities open to companies and individuals leading on new technology and innovative solutions. As a body dedicated to the entire aerospace community, and with members situated around the world, the Society is ideally placed to help shine a light on the firms, people and technologies that are already revolutionising the way we will move around the world in the future."

ENDS

Notes to Editors:

David Ward and Emma Bossom are available for further comment. InFocus Broadcasting makes cutting edge, news style, broadcast standard programmes. Spanning multiple industry sectors - from banking and financial services, healthcare and manufacturing to energy and information technology - we identify the most pivotal developments and topics for debate. Working closely with trade bodies, associations and government, along with commercial and public organisations, our unique programmes bring to life the stories of how they underpin the leading sectors in the UK, providing the latest products, models of best practice, innovations and skills. Visit www.infocusbroadcasting.com for more information. The Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS) is the world's only professional body dedicated to the entire aerospace community. The Society promotes the highest professional standards in all aerospace disciplines; provides specialist information; acts as a central forum for the exchange of ideas; and plays a leading role in influencing opinion on aerospace matters. Visit http://www.aerosociety.com for more information.

For press enquiries contact:

David Ward LLB(Hons), LLM

Head of Partnerships

InFocus Broadcasting

T: +44 (0)20 3102 7430

E: david@infocusbroadcasting.com

Follow us: @InFocusBroad

Simon Whalley MCIPR

Head of External Affairs

Royal Aeronautical Society

T: +44 (0)20 7670 4362

E: press@aerosociety.com

Follow us: @AeroSociety