

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Orange Group announced that, following a competitive tender process initiated by Abry Partners for its stake in Basefarm, Orange Business Services has signed a contract to acquire 100% of the company's capital for an enterprise value of 350 million euros.



Basefarm is a leading European player in cloud-based infrastructure and services, as well as the management of critical applications and data analysis. The company recorded revenues of over 100 million euros in 2017. Basefarm has a strong operational presence in several European countries, particularly in Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Austria and in Germany.



Orange said the acquisition of Basefarm will complement its existing catalogue of offers and will reinforce its strategic position by bringing a new source of expertise and innovative technologies, particularly in data management, the management of critical applications, Big Data and multi-cloud services. Orange expects the addition of Basefarm will also complete the geographical reach of its services, enabling the company to become a leading player in Europe.



