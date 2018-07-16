CSA Global appoints Brendan Clarke as Manager for Africa

PERTH, Australia, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CSA Global is pleased to announce the appointment of Brendan Clarke as the Manager for its African operations.

Brendan will be responsible for implementing CSA Global's strategies in the region, driving business development and pursuing opportunities for operational improvement and growth.

Director of Europe and Africa, Galen White stated: "I am excited to welcome Brendan to the CSA Global team. We look forward to working together to build on our long history on the African continent. We are confident that Brendan will be influential in helping to shape and further solidify CSA Global as leading provider of geological and mining services to the region."

Brendan is a geologist with a strong commercial acumen. He has a PhD in Structural Geology and more than 20 years' experience covering exploration, project evaluation, development studies and expert reporting across a broad range of mineral commodities.

Brendan's most recent role was as Head of Geology for The MSA Group; a minerals industry consulting firm in South Africa. During his tenure at The MSA Group, Brendan played a significant role in helping to boost the company's efforts into Africa, the Middle East and India. He was successful in winning significant contracts and building strong relationships with major, mid-tier and junior mining and exploration companies with operations in these regions.

Commenting on his appointment, Brendan stated: "I'm very excited to be joining the CSA Global team, and I am looking forward to the challenges associated with my new role and growing the market share in one of the world's leading mining jurisdictions. I have worked on and managed many projects in more than 20 countries in Africa and I have a deep understanding of the region's exploration and mining industry."

"We're excited about the wealth of technical and management experience that Brendan brings, including his track record of delivering high-quality technical work for clients globally," stated Galen.

Brendan is a results-focused individual who possesses a strong entrepreneurial spirit and uses his technical prowess to deliver cost-effective, fit-for-purpose solutions to clients worldwide. In addition to his experience within the mineral exploration and mining sector, Brendan was involved in the delivery of solutions to donor-funded precompetitive geological data gathering and synthesis projects. He has published several papers across international journals and is a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa.

About CSA Global

CSA Global is a mining, geological, technology, and management consulting company providing strategic services and advice to companies to the international mining industry. CSA Global services mining clients worldwide from its offices in Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Canada.



For more information: www.csaglobal.com

Media Enquiries:

Magda Fimmano | Marketing and Communications Manager | CSA Global Pty Ltd

E: magda.fimmano@csaglobal.com

M: +61(0)406-383-203

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718237/Brendan_Clarke.jpg