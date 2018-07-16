Jay Lin, CEO of PVGuider discusses why the effects of light induced degradation (LID) in PERC cells cannot be completely eliminated. To explain the difficulty, we first need to understand the LID behavior of the cells, he says.Passivated Emitter Rear Contact (PERC) technology is becoming a standard technology for high efficiency cells, but light induced degradation (LID) is a major problem. If LID is not treated, degradation can be up to 10% in the first month after installation. To combat this, cell manufacturers add an LID treatment process at the end of the cell production line to eliminate ...

