

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus decreased in May from a year ago, as exports fell and imports rose, data from the statistical office Istat showed Monday.



The trade surplus fell to EUR 3.4 billion in May from EUR 4.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. However, the surplus increased from EUR 2.99 billion in April.



Exports dropped 0.8 percent year-over-year in May, while imports climbed by 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports declined 1.6 percent and imports rose by 0.8 percent.



The trade balance with EU countries resulted in a surplus of EUR 1.02 billion in May versus EUR 1.14 billion a year earlier. The non-EU trade surplus shrank to EUR 2.36 billion from EUR 4.17 billion.



