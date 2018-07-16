POP Fashion: 2018 Fashion Shenzhen Show a Huge Success

SHENZHEN, China, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2018 Fashion Shenzhen Show concluded after 3 days, June 5-7th. As the only fashion trend forecasting organization approved by the Exhibition, POP Fashion was appoint of interest at the event.

At the 110,000m2 exhibition center, more than 1,100 exhibitors from China and abroad met together and 36 fashion events were held, from catwalks to dinner parties. More than 130,000 professionals gathered here for the latest fashion opportunities.

POP Fashion not only provided the events at the exhibition, but also presented its most recent effort on sustainable development with high-tech products like Cloud Picture and other environmentally friendly products. It's an era when AI technology is commonly applied in all industries. Cloud Picture can be a time saver and a cost-saving tool in the design process. Users can find similar patterns and fabrics with just one click. After a hands-on experience with POP Fashion's big database and APM Trends Capsule Cloud Picture Smart design tools, exhibitors showed their excitement for POP Fashion's achievement in leading the fashion industry.

2019 A/W Trends analysis, presented by Mr Mingde Li, POP Fashion Chief Garment Trends Officer, Garment and Mrs Xiaoli Ren, Home Textile Chief Creative Officer, was another unmissable topic at the exhibition. More than 200 reports were demonstrated, sharing information about trends, colors, materials, and crafts. There were four topics in total, Life IKIGAI, Mystery Dante's Mirage, Prediction of Internet of Everything and Awakening Ready Player One. Each topic contained rich information about women's wear, men's wear and kid's wear. The value of these analysis reports were appreciated by the continuous stream of participants visiting POP Fashion's exhibition.

With an incredible 200 trend experts and data scientists, POP has helped more than 600,000 garment companies and one million fashion designers to improve their inspiration and daily design work. Every POP member can access to 150 million images, 30 million designs, 500,000 vector patterns, 4,000 catwalks and 40,000 fashion brands.

