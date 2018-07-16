Swiss pharmaceutical company Primex Pharmaceuticals AG announces the expansion of its leadership team with Mr. Tomaso Dameno, appointed as Head of Operations.

Mr. Dameno brings more than 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry to Primex Pharmaceuticals. Most recently, he was Partner and Head of Global Pharma Compliance Operations at PQE Suisse. He has held various pharma line management roles at e.g. Zambon and Helsinn.

"I am excited to join Primex at this fast growth stage of its development and on the brink of such an important product launch on the pediatric anesthetic market. My extensive knowledge of the different aspects of the pharmaceutical business will help smooth the path to new markets," says Tomaso Dameno.

Mr. Dameno's key responsibilities are strategic and operative performance ensuring the development of the global supply chain, heading the regulatory, quality and pharmaceutical safety management functions, as well as contract manufacturing and logistics. He will be part of the Executive Team headed by CEO Kari Sarvanto in Zug, Switzerland.

Mr. Sarvanto comments: "I am pleased to see Primex is constantly able to attract top talent like Tomaso. The management is facing increasingly demanding challenges, not only due to the company's fast growth, but also due to the exceptional novel anesthetic launch, as Primex aims to launch ADV6209 (OZALIN) in mere months."

ADV6209 will be the first oral paediatric anaesthetic on the market in Europe, indicated for both premedication for anaesthesia and procedural sedation, and Primex is already preparing to launch it internationally, including the US market.

About Primex Pharmaceuticals

Primex Pharmaceuticals aims to become the leading global innovative anaesthesia company, and to expand in paediatric pharmaceuticals.

Primex brings a portfolio of strong, trusted anaesthesia products from propofol-based products acquired from Bayer, to a novel oral solution for paediatric procedural sedation, helping patients undergo a wide range of medical procedures. Primex Pharmaceuticals will continue to identify and acquire new medications that complete the range of products needed by the anaesthesiologists. Furthermore, the group includes a range of dental products and anaesthetics under the OGNA brand.

Primex Pharmaceuticals' global partner network operates in over 40 countries. The company is headquartered in Switzerland; all Primex products are manufactured in Europe. Primex Pharmaceuticals has proven underlying business operations and historical strong revenue growth.

See more at www.primexpharma.com

