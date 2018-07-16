Pratt & Whitney Canada: Aviation Solutions Provider Hawker Pacific to Collaborate with Pratt Whitney Canada on Array of Engine Maintenance Services

Agreement covers most PWC engine models and Digital Engine Services in Asia Pacific and the Middle East

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC), a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX), today announced it has signed an agreement with Hawker Pacific under which the two companies will work together in a number of areas to further enhance the delivery of customer services and solutions. The comprehensive agreement spans most P&WC engine models and diagnostics and prognostics products across all segments: business aviation, general aviation, offshore, utility, regional aviation and defense and security.



"Our agreement with P&WC is a testament to our continued commitment to delivering world class services and support to customers in Asia Pacific and the Middle East," said Doug Park, COO, Hawker Pacific. "We are thrilled to be working closely with P&WC to further extend their world class service network and deliver exceptional value to our customers who fly with P&WC engines."



Under the agreement, Hawker Pacific will provide a wide array of maintenance, repair, engineering and customer support services to P&WC engine customers, as well as mobile repair technician services. Hawker Pacific and P&WC will also collaborate on the delivery and installation of P&WC's diagnostic, prognostics and engine health management solutions, including its FAST prognostics solution, under its Digital Engine Services portfolio.



"Hawker Pacific is a highly regarded maintenance services provider and together we have identified a number of synergies between our two companies that will enable us to further tailor solutions and services that deliver the greatest value to customers," said Tim Swail, Vice President, Customer Programs, P&WC. "This is one of the most comprehensive service and support agreements we have signed and creates the framework to amplify the level and scope of customer service we are able to provide our operators in the region."

About Pratt & Whitney



Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. To learn more about UTC, visit its website at www.utc.com (http://www.utc.com/), or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC (http://www.twitter.com/UTC). To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here (http://newsroom.pw.utc.com/email-alerts?type=2).

Marc Duchesne

Pratt & Whitney Canada

+1-438-403-3508

marc.duchesne@pwc.ca (mailto:marc.duchesne@pwc.ca)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pratt & Whitney Canada via Globenewswire

