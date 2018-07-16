Protein Labeling Market Size Worth $2.60 Billion by 2024 | CAGR 9.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, California, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global protein labeling market size is expected to reach USD 2.60 billion by 2024, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Development and commercial launch of high accuracy and rapid labeling products is expected to enhance market growth.

Post-translation Modification (PTM) such as proteolysis, lipidation, acetylation, methylation, nitrosylation, ubiquitination, glycosylation, and phosphorylation influence all aspects of pathogenesis as well as normal cell functioning. PTM studies are rapidly being adopted to investigate biological functions of various proteins and their role in disease prognosis.

Availability of a broad range of labels for covalent attachment of different molecules provides researchers the choice to select labels to suit specific applications. Fluorescent labeling does not require additional reagents for protein detection due to its ability to respond to light signals. This ability of fluorescence molecules has significantly contributed to its rapid adoption in in vivo protein labeling.

High R&D spending to reduce complexity in protein labeling and increased adoption of sophisticated bioengineering techniques in various sectors of biotechnology further contribute to market growth. Development of rapid diagnostic tests based on detection of the presence of specific protein proves to be of great significance for rapid and cost-effective diagnostics. Focus on development of advanced diagnostic tests based on protein detection is expected to fuel new product development.

Technological advancements in genetic sequencing methodologies has drastically reduced the cost of genome profiling. This is expected to drive demand for protein expression analysis, which is the next step in genetic analysis after sequencing. Declining sequencing cost has increased the number of proteomic and genomic profiling studies, which is projected to fuel demand for protein labeling over the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Rapid adoption of post-translational modification studies in proteomics is expected to fuel demand for reagents

SNAP-, CLIP-, MCP-, and ACP- tags are some of the fusion proteins used for covalent labeling. Ability to provide irreversible covalent labeling and labeling for membrane protein drives demand for probes/tags in labeling

Demand for kits for clinical diagnosis of various diseases based on protein detection fuels the kits product segment

North America dominated the market due to presence of key players and high investments in proteomics research. Canada is poised to witness lucrative growth owing to increasing number of research projects focused on improving healthcare solutions

Key players are involved in acquisition of smaller players and are expanding their product portfolio, resulting in market consolidation.

Grand View Research has segmented the global protein labeling market on the basis of product, application, labeling method, and region:

Protein Labeling Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

Reagents Protein Enzymes Probes/ tags Monoclonal antibodies Other reagents

Kits

Services

Protein Labeling Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

Cell based-assay

Fluorescence microscopy

Immunological techniques

Mass spectrometry

Protein micro assay

Protein Labeling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

In vitro Enzymatic labeling Dye based labeling Co translational labeling Site specific labeling Nano particle labeling

In vivo Photo reactive labeling Radioactive labeling

Protein Labeling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K.

Asia Pacific Japan China

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa

