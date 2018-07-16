Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

The Company has been advised that Lord Lamont, a Director of the Company, purchased 143 Ordinary shares on 10 July 2018 at a price of 244.3630p each. The shares were purchased via a dividend reinvestment arrangement.

Lord Lamont's notifiable interest in the Company's shares now totals 70,182 Ordinary shares, representing 0.34% of the issued share capital.

