

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday after a raft of Chinese data proved to be a mixed bag.



Amid lack of triggers, investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimonies as well as U.S. President Donald Trump's highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for further direction.



The benchmark DAX was up 11 points at 12,552 in opening deals after closing 0.4 percent higher on Friday.



Medical and safety technology provider Dragerwerk fell 1.5 percent after reporting lower profit in the second quarter.



Dialog Semiconductor advanced 2.6 percent. The firm expects higher than anticipated profitability in the second quarter of 2018, driven by manufacturing cost efficiencies.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were modestly lower on concerns about slowing growth in China.



Deutsche Bank shares jumped 5.3 percent. The lender said it expects income before income taxes of approximately EUR 700 million and net income of approximately EUR 400 million in the second quarter of 2018.



In economic news, Bundesbank Governor Jens Weidmann has warned of an economic slowdown due to trade tensions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX