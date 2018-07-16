

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were trading on a flat note Monday after a raft of Chinese data proved to be a mixed bag.



Amid lack of triggers, investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimonies as well as U.S. President Donald Trump's highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for further direction.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 2 points at 5,431 in opening deals after closing 0.4 percent higher on Friday.



Orange Group was marginally lower after announcing acquisition of Basefarm Holding.



Technology consultancy firm Altran jumped almost 5 percent after losing as much as 30 percent on Friday on news that it had uncovered forged orders at its recently acquired U.S. business Aricent.



Media conglomerate Lagardere advanced 1.7 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock rating.



