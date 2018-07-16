

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Jackson Square Aviation announced the leasing company has ordered 30 737 MAX airplanes in its first direct purchase from a jet maker. The $3.5 billion deal was previously unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website. The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,600 orders from now 100 customers worldwide.



Separately, Boeing and DHL announced that the international express carrier has placed an order and commitment for 14 Boeing 777 Freighters, and purchase rights for 7 additional freighters. A portion of the $4.7 billion order was previously unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.



