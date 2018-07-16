Microcrystalline Cellulose Market to be Boosted by High Demand From Food Processing and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industries Till 2021 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market is segmented on the basis of type as Wood Pulp Based, and Refined Cotton Based. An odorless, tasteless, and porous white powder that is usually obtained from wood pulp or refined cotton is known as microcrystalline cellulose. It is most frequently employed as an excipient in the pharmaceutical sector. In addition, wide ranges of chemical, technical, and economic merits are attached with its utilization. It has found its applications in the cosmetics & personal care industry, as well as in the food sector. When it comes to food production, it acts as an anti-caking agent, a fat substitute, an emulsifier, an extender, as well as a bulking agent.

And as far as the beverage sector is concerned, it acts as a gelling agent, stabilizer, anti-caking agents and suspending agents. It is widely employed as a fat substitute, thickener, binder in cosmetics industry. Besides all that, it has applications in the pharmaceutical industry as it displays chemical inertness and deficiency of taste and aroma. As an excipient, it is utilized in almost every type of oral dosage entailing pellets, tablets, capsules, sachets, and others.

Augmentation in the demand across various chemical industries, technological advancements, rise in the research and development activities, and rise in the industrialization are some of the key factors that are contributing in raising the share of the market. It has been estimated that the Microcrystalline Cellulose Market is likely to show a robust growth in the near future as the scope is widening across the globe.

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market is segmented on the basis of raw materials as Wood based and Non-Wood based. The wood based is usually obtained from wood pulp whereas non-wood based is formed with the help of fungi, bacteria, algae or marine animals. Microcrystalline Cellulose Market is segmented on the basis of end user industries as food production, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and others. Microcrystalline Cellulose Market is segmented on the basis of geographical location as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

As far as the geographical location is concerned, North America is lately been considered as the leader of the market and it is simultaneously accounting for the largest share in the market. Canada and United States are deemed as the significant contributors. The key factors that can be attributed to the particular growth entails augmentation in the demand across food processing and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries, technological advancements, and rise in the industrialization. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also gaining a great speed and it is likely that it will emerge as the fastest growing region, the reason being presence of developing economies including China and India, rise in geriatric population in China, copious raw material availability, presence of skilled labor, availability of low cost raw materials, and reduced strict regulations in the particular region.

The key players operating in the Microcrystalline Cellulose Market include Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical, Linghu Xinwang Chemical, Shandong Guangda, FMC, JRS, Mingtai, Asahi Kasei, Tembec, Accent Microcell, Ashland, Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical, Juku Orchem Private, Wei Ming Pharmaceutical, Jining Six Best Excipients, Aoda Pharmaceutical, QuFuShi Medical, DFE Pharma, and Ahua Pharmaceutical.

Market Segment:

This report studies Microcrystalline Cellulose in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with Production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• FMC Corporation

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• DuPont

• DFE Pharma

• Tembec Inc.

• Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

• JRS Pharma

• Avantor Performance Materials

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Region, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Microcrystalline Cellulose in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Japan

• India

• Southeast Asia

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

• Wood based

• Non-wood based

• Type III

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Microcrystalline Cellulose in each application, can be divided into

• Pharmaceutical

• Food & beverage

• Cosmetics & personal care

• Others

