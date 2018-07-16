Amorepacific Captivates the World's Largest Beauty Market!

Solidifies its leadership in K-beauty at Beautycon LA, largest beauty festival in the US

Exert business efforts in the Middle East to deliver Asian Beauty

SEOUL, South Korea, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 14th and 15th, Amorepacific, as a leader of K-beauty, participated in Beautycon (Beauty Convention) LA at Los Angeles Convention Center, representing the high esteem of K-beauty.

Held each year in New York, Los Angeles and London, Beautycon is one of the industry's greatest events with over 100,000 on and offline fans coming together from around the world. In this year's event which saw the participation of over 100 brands, 200 celebrities and beauty content creators, Amorepacific projected its stature offering a range of brand experiences at Amorepacific Land, a concept based on a beauty theme park. Among the 22,000 beauty enthusiasts who participated in Beautycon, many lined up at Amorepacific Land, which was perfectly geared to social media environments, to embark on a journey and partake in a variety of interactive activities.

In addition to the Amorepacific Land experience, Amorepacific captured attention of visitors through collaboration with Beautycon via an exclusive lounge in the K-beauty section. The lounge, which served as a portal for the K-beauty section, was open to all visitors and showcased five featured brands including AMOREPACIFIC, Sulwhasoo, and LANEIGE along with innovative products. Visitors were also invited to meet-and-greets with prominent K-beauty influencers Karen Yeung (@iamkareno) and Fei (@heyitsfeiii), who boast over 3.5 million followers combined.

"We are thrilled to partner with Beautycon and be at the forefront of their new K-Beauty exhibition." said Jessica Hanson, President of Amorepacific U.S. "Beautycon's decision to make an area dedicated to the category proves that K-Beauty is more than just a fleeting trend, and we are proud to be leading this growing category."

Korean beauty style has been affirmed as a major trend in the global beauty industry, and at the forefront of it all, stands Amorepacific. Recording an approximate 6 billion USD in annual sales, Amorepacific features as many as 30 brands including Sulwhasoo, LANEIGE, Mamonde, innisfree and ETUDE HOUSE, accounting the largest market share in Korea, as well as being the longest in existence, with a history of 73 years.

Amorepacific had been propelling the world's beauty trend long before the rise of the term K-beauty, by launching new categories in the market with innovative creations such as the cushion, sleeping mask and boosting serum. Early this year, Amorepacific officially launched in the Middle East region to reach out to local consumers and deliver the essence of 'Asian Beauty', reflecting its deep understanding of both nature and humanity to pursue harmony between inner and outer beauty.

The company has since launched its leading global young makeup brand ETUDE HOUSE in UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia via distribution channels owned by Alshaya Group. ETUDE HOUSE is now receiving fervent responses from local consumers with its lovely, trendy and playful concept and never-seen-before innovative products in the region. Other than the recently launched ETUDE HOUSE, Amorepacific is currently planning to introduce additional brands from its portfolio to the Middle East region.

About Amorepacific

Since 1945, Amorepacific has had a single, clear mission: to present its unique perception of beauty - namely what it calls 'Asian Beauty' - to the world. As Korea's leading beauty company, AMOREPACIFIC draws from its deep understanding of both nature and human to pursue harmony between inner and outer beauty. With its portfolio of over 20 cosmetics, personal care, and health care brands, AMOREPACIFIC is devoted to meeting the various lifestyles and needs of global consumers around the world: Asia, North America, and Europe. AMOREPACIFIC's research hubs located around the world are dedicated to sustainable R&D that combine the best of natural Asian ingredients and advanced bio-technology. With its world-class products, AMOREPACIFIC is acclaimed for the innovative ways in which it is transforming global beauty trends.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180416/2078707-1-logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718772/Amorepacific_Beautycon_LA_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718773/Amorepacific_Beautycon_LA_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718774/Amorepacific_Beautycon_LA_3.jpg

