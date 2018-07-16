

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were modestly lower on Monday as trade worries lingered and a raft of Chinese data proved to be a mixed bag.



The pound held steady after a former senior British minister called for a second referendum to solve a parliamentary stalemate on Brexit.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 14 points or 0.18 percent at 7,647 in late opening deals after closing marginally higher on Friday.



Mining and energy stocks were moving lower on concerns about slowing growth in China.



Rolls-Royce Holdings slid half a percent in choppy trade. The engine maker has designed a propulsion system for a flying taxi and said it would start a search for partners to help develop a project it hopes could take to the skies as soon as early next decade.



SDL shares rallied 3.5 percent. The software and professional services firm has agreed to acquire the business and assets of Donnelley Language Solutions on a cash-free, debt-free basis for a cash consideration of $77.5 million (60.1 million pounds) from Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.



Drugmaker Indivior soared 25 percent after a U.S. district court granted a preliminary injunction against India's Dr. Reddy's on generic (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX