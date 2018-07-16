

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen slipped against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The yen dropped to 149.12 against the pound, its lowest since May 22.



The yen fell to a 4-day low of 112.49 against the franc and a 2-1/2-month low of 131.62 against the euro, from its early highs of 111.94 and 131.08, respectively.



The yen dropped back to 83.64 against the aussie, heading to pierce its early near 5-week low of 83.69.



The yen was trading lower at 76.24 against the kiwi, down from a high of 75.82 hit at 5:00 pm ET.



The yen is likely to find support around 133.00 against the euro, 114.00 against the franc, 152.00 against the pound, 86.00 against the aussie and 77.5 against the kiwi.



