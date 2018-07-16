

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone trade surplus decreased further in May, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Eurostat showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus dropped to EUR 16.9 billion in May from EUR 18.0 billion in April.



Both exports and imports climbed by 0.2 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively in May from a month ago.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus shrank to EUR 16.5 billion in May from EUR 19.3 billion in the same month of 2017. Exports fell 0.8 percent on year, while imports rose by 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX