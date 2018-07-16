Hampton Court Debut Draws the Crowds for Composite Prime

ILKLEY, England, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Composite Prime's stunning outdoor decking solutions made a high-profile garden debut in the prestigious surroundings of Hampton Court Palace Flower Show earlier this month.

With the summer heatwave bringing record temperatures - and record crowds - the world's largest annual horticultural show proved the perfect launch pad for Composite Prime's HD Deck Dual, on the Scotts of Thrapston stand, catching the eye of thousands of visitors, including many professional landscapers, designers and architects.

The summerhouses installed on top of Composite Prime's HD Deck Dual were manufactured by Scotts of Thrapston and their 'Four Seasons' theme echoed a trend identified by the decking firm.

"We are very pleased with the installation - and the fact that our exhibit seemed to reflect the mood of the show," said Composite Prime Commercial Director Rudy Micallef. "People were upbeat; they were looking for innovation and quality as well as designs that were pleasing on the eye."

"Judging by the feedback we received from so many of the visitors who spent time studying our products we seem to have ticked all the boxes," he added.

Securing visibility at the Royal Horticultural Society's showpiece event places real pressure on all the suppliers, distributors and exhibitors involved at Hampton Court - even those who have been regular attendees over many years. "We worked very closely with Scotts of Thrapston to make sure this exhibition created a seamless fit with their beautiful summerhouses standing elegantly on our HD Deck Dual"

As well as emphasising West Yorkshire-based Composite Prime's nationwide network of stockists, the company was keen to stress its environmental credentials at Hampton Court. Its entire product range combines Forest Stewardship Council FSC 100% certified hardwood timber from well managed, sustainable sources and recycled plastic.

"This is a really important consideration for both commercial and residential customers and it is obviously a major theme for organisations such as the RHS, which is why we are so proud to have been able to play a part in this important event," explained Mr. Micallef.

"People are increasingly using their outdoor living spaces in a different way at different times of the year, helped by lighting, design and of course robust, attractive and cost-effective solutions such as HD Deck Dual," he added. "We worked well with Scotts on this as the elegant themes complemented each other in a really eye-catching fashion - helped, of course, by perfect weather!"

