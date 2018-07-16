War on Plastic Waste Boosts Composite Prime Sales

ILKLEY, England, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Composite Prime says demand for its decking and fencing ranges made from the latest composite technology has soared as consumers shun plastic.

The company's HD Deck Dual and HD Deck XS products combine Forest Stewardship Council FSC 100% certified hardwood timber from well managed, sustainable sources and recycled plastics, seen as a crucial consideration in the current global campaign to reduce plastic waste.

Starting from scratch just two years ago, Composite Prime now has over 70 stockists nationwide and has seen business performance double in the last 12 months.

Sales director Charles Taylor says: "Our entire ethos is centred around a range of products that offer low maintenance and long life, are socially responsible and kind to the environment, safe and child-friendly. Not only is our slip-free composite decking comfortable to walk on barefoot, but it's also naturally splinter-free.

"Sustainability is a byword. Both stockists and end-users have the satisfaction of knowing that they are selling and buying a product that's great for the environment.

"We have the figures to prove it. We recycle the equivalent of 280 plastic milk bottles, or 3,000 plastic bottle caps per square metre of decking. Over the past six months alone, we have recycled the equivalent of 121,500,000 plastic bottles tops and saved an estimated 9,520,000 milk bottles from going to landfill or into the oceans.

"Consumers are increasingly switching to composite materials instead of plastic and as global challenges around plastic waste and the ability to plant forests to meet future timber demands increase, composite provides a sustainable and genuine alternative to timber.

"There has been extraordinary growth and very positive feedback in the last twelve months alone, which suggests there is enormous potential for expansion into other sectors."

