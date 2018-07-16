Hublot and The FIFA World Cup: There for Every Game and Every Victory

NYON, Switzerland, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On the back of its third time participating in the FIFA World Cup, Hublot wins every time. On the scoreboard, 1,000 guests immersed in the World Cup experience thanks to the watchmaker, more than 20 minutes played-exceptional visibility thanks to the fourth official boards, the entry onto the pitch of the most football mad watch with the Big Bang Referee 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and its goal line technology on the referees' wrists, and the enhanced presence in the host country with the opening of a new boutique in St Petersburg. A series of wins for Hublot! What better way to celebrate its global success than a Hublot Party? A closing party bringing together guests and the brand's friends from the world of football, surrounded by Matriochkas, the official mascots for the event. The watchmaker ended this month of football on a musical note with a show by DJ Snake-a fan of Hublot and the beautiful game-the global artist is also Hublot's latest ambassador, joining the Hublot Loves Music family. Hublot loves football, and when you love something, money is no object!

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718787/Didier_Deschamps.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718788/Hublot_4th_Referee_Board.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718789/Usain_Bolt__Ricardo_Guadalupe__DJ_Snake__Julian_Peretta.jpg )

"An intense, passionate, inspiring and intense month of football, which went beyond anybody's expectations for the finale, Hublot has already won its World Cup. After more than 20 minutes of visibility on television, or the equivalent of millions of advertising investment, 1,000 guests took part in our Hublot Loves Football programme and got caught up in the passion of the 64 games, the connected football watch-Big Bang Referee 2018 FIFA World Cup Russiathat recorded the 169 goals scored and that will seal the score and the winner of this 21st World Cup in its digital memory, and a third boutique to enhance our presence in Russia. The greatest reward for our teams after this month of intense work is the pleasure of having shared in the emotion of the most popular of sports and the gratitude and the joy on the faces of our guests and the brand's friends from the world of football. Together, we love football, and we make it great!"

Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO Hublot

A round-up of the highlights of this 21st World Cup, Hublot style.

Passion is to be shared, by inviting its customers and friends of the brand to join it in the stands.

In terms of awards, the watchmaker once again achieved maximum visibility in the 12 stadiums, during the 64 games, totalling more than 20 minutes of game time.

In terms of visibility

The referees' wrists have vibrated 169 times thanks to the Big Bang Referee 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia connected to the video assistant referee system. The ultimate watch for true football fans set the pace for the World Cup, in real time, announcing the games 15 minutes before kick-off, signalling yellow cards, red cards, and substitutions, not to mention the goals-of course! All of this complemented by game statistics, the scores, the number of cards, the names of the scorers, the substitutions and the length of the games.

In terms of presence

After the Metropol and the Tsum Boutique, Hublot opened its third boutique in Russia on 15 June in the oldest department store in St Petersburg, a few steps from the Hermitage Museum. 26 m2 dedicated to the fusion of materials and to football.

In terms of celebration and publicity

Under the sounds of the closing ceremony, Hublot brought together its guests and friends from the world of football to a party dedicated to the World Cup on 14 July. At the end of the evening, the watchmaker showcased its other passion-music. The electronic beat of William Grigahcine, aka DJ Snake set the rhythm. A Hublot addict and a football fan, the global artist, who is racking up appearances at festivals, hits and performances, is the latest Hublot ambassador. After being nominated for a Grammy for his collaboration with Lady Gaga in 2011, he also remixed hits for Kanye West, AlunaGeorge and Major Lazer before composing three tracks for Lady Gaga's Artpop album, one featuring Justin Bieber. Hublot is confirming its passion for the arts. Time to face the music!

Hublot congratulates Didier Deschamps and France on winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

