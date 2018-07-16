Statkraft AS: Release of second quarter results 2018

Statkraft discloses second quarter results 2018 on Thursday 19 July 2018 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.com (http://www.statkraft.com/) and Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no/).

Presentation

09:00 a.m. CEST: Public presentation in English for investors, analysts and media at Statkraft, Lilleakerveien 6, Oslo. The presentation is webcasted live on www.statkraft.com (http://www.statkraft.com).

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please send your registration to arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com (mailto:arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com).

Contact:

Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com (mailto:arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

