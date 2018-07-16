Gogla has released a report showing the positive economic effects of deploying small-scale pay-as-you-go solar systems in off-grid regions. More than half of the survey'srespondents reported having increased economic activity, with many of those starting new businesses or significantly increasing their household income.At a UN High-Level Forum on Sustainable Development Goals, global off-grid solar association, Gogla, released a new report evaluating the economic impacts of off-grid solar systems in East-Africa. The report, sourcing data from 2,300 households, indicates that the deployment of ...

