BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company (LMT), announced the sale of an S-76D aircraft to the Government of Maharashtra in India. Delivery is scheduled in 2019.



S-76D helicopter VIP options include a customized interior with seating for five to eight passengers. Sikorsky has delivered more than 850 S-76 helicopters to customers globally since 1977, contributing daily to more than 7 million fleet flight hours.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX