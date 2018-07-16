

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate decreased further in April to the lowest level in almost two years, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.



The unemployment rate dropped to 9.6 percent in April from 10.1 percent in March. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 10.5 percent.



Moreover, this was the lowest unemployment rate since May 2016, when the rate was 9.4 percent.



The number of unemployed declined to 3.08 million from 3.21 million in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate climbed to 10.3 percent in April from 9.9 percent in March.



