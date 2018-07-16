Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size Worth $2.07 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global drug discovery informatics market size is expected to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Drug therapy is evolving in response to health care needs of the population. The most recent trend is to develop drugs for treatment of chronic diseases, especially those affecting the older population.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), stroke, and cancer are the most prevalent health issues and also the most common conditions causing death. Moreover, treatment expenses and costs pertaining to these diseases are very high, which triggers the demand for effective novel molecules. In the U.S. alone, revenue generated through CVD treatments was over USD 444 billion in 2010, and it has been estimated to claim more lives each year than the remaining causes of death combined.

Clinical decision support tools, which include online database for assistance in enhancement of clinical decisions, are timely updated and that significantly impacts market growth. Moreover, the World Health Organization's Consultative Expert Working Group for Research and Development is also involved in evaluation and development of open source drug discovery platforms. Introduction of open drug discovery tool kit (ODDT), which serves as a tool for computer-aided drug discovery by implementing machine learning scoring functions (RF-Score and NN-Score), is anticipated to work in favor of the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Workflow (Discovery, Development), By Mode (In-house, Outsourced), By Services, By Region, Vendor Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/drug-discovery-informatics-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Lead generation and lead optimization are anticipated to witness hand-in-hand growth owing to usage of similar IT solutions

Presence of different co-operation models, such as joint ventures, strategic partnership, price competition, and project selection, for outsourcing drug informatics solutions in the industry is influencing the growth of the market positively

North America is projected to hold prominent position in the arena throughout the forecast period. Higher incidence rates of different infectious diseases and oncology diseases are expected to drive the demand for informatics solutions to aid drug discovery and development. Presence of molecular R&D laboratories and market players in the U.S. is supplementing the growth of the regional market

is projected to hold prominent position in the arena throughout the forecast period. Higher incidence rates of different infectious diseases and oncology diseases are expected to drive the demand for informatics solutions to aid drug discovery and development. Presence of molecular R&D laboratories and market players in the U.S. is supplementing the growth of the regional market Asia Pacific is likely to post the highest CAGR during the same period, owing to cost saving advantage offered by the region

is likely to post the highest CAGR during the same period, owing to cost saving advantage offered by the region Some of the key players operating in the market Boehringer Ingelheim GmBh; ChemAxon; Jubilant Biosys; Certara; Selvita; Novo Informatics; Albany Molecular Research Inc.; Infosys; DiscoverX; Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc; GVK Biosciences; and Charles River Laboratories.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

White Biotechnology Market - The global white biotechnology market size was USD 203.28 billion in 2015 and is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period.

Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market - Orthopedic soft tissue repair market was valued at over USD 5.0 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market - The global monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market accounted for USD 85.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 5.7% over the forecast period.

Scaffold Technology Market - The Global scaffold technology market was valued at USD 610.0 million in 2015. The sector is primarily driven by the continuous evolution of tissue engineering.

Grand View Research has segmented the global drug discovery informatics market

on the basis of workflow, mode, service, and region:

Drug Discovery Informatics Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Discovery Informatics Identification & Validation Informatics Assay Development Informatics Lead Generation Informatics Development Informatics Lead Optimization FHD Preparation Phase IA Informatics Phase IB/2 Informatics

Drug Discovery Informatics Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) In-house Informatics Outsourced Informatics

Drug Discovery Informatics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Sequence Analysis Platforms Molecular Modeling Docking Clinical Trial Data Management Others

Drug Discovery Informatics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com