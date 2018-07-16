sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,95 Euro		 -0,235
-0,73 %
WKN: 916529 ISIN: US2786421030 Ticker-Symbol: EBA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EBAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EBAY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,95
32,311
13:11
31,94
32,32
13:02
16.07.2018 | 12:52
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

eBay.co.uk Launches Summer Discount Sale

LONDON, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Deals on 20 top sellers includingGoogle, AO, Samsung. Boohoo and Superdry - plus discounts and daily deals

Whether it's getting ready to handle the multiple laundry loads that come with having the kids home from school or ensuring the summer entertainment has the right soundtrack, eBay.co.uk has come to the rescue on the eve of the summer holidays with 20% off 20 top brands and sellers with its https://www.ebay.co.uk/rpp/play-20 , valid from 10am today.

In addition to getting their hands on a Google Home Mini bundle for just £79 and offers on AO, those wanting to refresh their wardrobes before they get set to holiday at home or abroad can also bag bargains from Boohoo and Superdry.

Discounts on an additional 40 sellers including Argos (where flash deals are added daily to the store) including up to 50% off Reebok footwear are also available.

Visit https://www.ebay.co.uk/deals for unmissable offers. Follow @eBayUK on social to learn more.

Coupon:

Sellers:

  • AO
  • Google UK
  • Motorhog_doncaster
  • motor_world_direct
  • Superdry
  • Simplybe
  • Boohoo
  • Littlewoods-clearance
  • veryclearance
  • BEO Play
  • Samsung UK
  • BB Beauty
  • Furnitureinstore
  • Mercersfurniture1995
  • More4homes
  • Homediscountltd
  • Buyaparcel
  • Furnituremaxi
  • Outsunny
  • The Biggest Toy Store

Additional offer details:

  • Starts: Monday 16th July 10.00am
  • Ends: Thursday 19th July 23:59pm
  • Coupon hub: https://www.ebay.co.uk/rpp/play-20
  • 20% off selected sellers - enter code PLAY20
  • Minimum spend £20, maximum discount £100
  • Available for one use only

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2017, eBay enabled $88.4 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit http://www.ebayinc.com.


© 2018 PR Newswire