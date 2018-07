LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN.L) announced that its Finance Director, Stephen King, will be stepping down from the board and leaving the company once a successor has been recruited.



Stephen King said: 'I am pleased to be leaving Caledonia at a time when its strategy, performance and risk processes are established and well-positioned for the long term. I am now looking forward to developing a portfolio of non-executive roles.'



