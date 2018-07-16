

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased in May, as exports rose and imports fell, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 5.2 billion in May from EUR 4.4 billion in April.



In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 3.3 billion.



Exports climbed 5.0 percent month-over-month in May, while imports dropped by 5.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports surged 11.0 percent annually in May. In contrast, imports registered a notable fall of 9.0 percent.



