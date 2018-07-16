

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $6.47 billion, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $4.75 billion, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $22.61 billion from $22.83 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.47 Bln. vs. $4.75 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $22.61 Bln vs. $22.83 Bln last year.



