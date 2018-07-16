Buy Products and Services with Crypto at the Cryptassist Webshop

Use cryptocurrencies to buy products and services online

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2018 / An integral part of the Cryptassist platform will be a Webshop, where Cryptassist will offer quality products and services, as well as gift cards for major retailers and businesses. This will be integrated with a multi-vendor marketplace where affiliate merchants can easily and economically add their products and services and dropship the products directly to their customers.

Customers will be able to pay for the products and services with any of the top 50 cryptocurrencies. Merchants will receive their payments in either fiat into their bank account or in CTA into their dedicated Merchant Wallet, or a combination of both.

The Cryptassist Webshop will offer 24 hour 7 days a week support, allowing both customers and merchants to buy and sell products and services on a user friendly platform that they can use with confidence.

Cryptassist aims to make cryptocurrency useable in everyday life

To learn more about the Cryptassist Webshop or the Cryptassist platform, please visit our website or download our Whitepaper at www.cryptassist.io

SOURCE: Cryptassist