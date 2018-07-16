

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in June, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Monday.



Inflation rose to 3.2 percent in June from 2.6 percent in May. Consumer prices have been rising since December 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.7 percent annually in June and utility costs rose by 4.4 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent from May, when it gained by 0.3 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, increased 3.0 percent annually and by 0.5 percent monthly in June.



