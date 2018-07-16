

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global investment firm KKR & Co. (KKR) announced Monday the signing of a definitive agreement under which KKR will acquire RBmedia from Shamrock Capital. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.



RBmedia is the largest independent publisher of audiobooks in the world with a catalogue of more than 35,000 titles spanning all genres - from romance to business to sci-fi - with thousands of works being added each year.



KKR has a long history of successfully investing in market-leading businesses in the digital media and content sectors. KKR's recent and related investments include WebMD, UFC, Sonos, BMG Rights Management, Next Issue Media, Fotolia, Emerald Media, and Nielsen, among others.



KKR is making the investment in RBmedia primarily from its KKR Americas XII Fund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX