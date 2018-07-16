

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and United Airlines announced the carrier has expanded its commitment to the 787 Dreamliner program with a repeat order for four more 787-9 airplanes to help United enhance network, open new routes.



The deal, valued at about $1.1 billion per current list prices, was finalized this year and was listed as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.



With this latest purchase, United Airlines has now ordered 55 787 Dreamliners. Nearly half of all 787 customers have placed repeat orders for the airplane.



The 787 is the fastest selling twin-aisle airplane in history with nearly 1,400 sold and more than 700 delivered to customers.



