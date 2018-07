WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) announced it has acquired the operations of Molalla Redi-Mix and Rock Products, Inc., which produces ready-mix concrete in Molalla, Oregon, south of Portland. MDU expects the acquisition will be accretive to 2018 earnings per share.



Molalla Redi-Mix will become part of Knife River Corp., the construction materials subsidiary of MDU Resources.



