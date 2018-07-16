Dthera Sciences' ReminX Product Featured on San Diego News

SAN DIEGO CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2018 / Dthera™ Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR) CEO Edward Cox and CTO David Keene appeared on KUSI News San Diego to discuss ReminX™, ahead of its imminent launch. A video of the interview can be seen below or at this link.

Dthera, a digital therapeutics company developing innovative quality of life therapies for the elderly, has developed ReminX, an artificial-intelligence-powered consumer health product designed to digitally deliver reminiscence therapy. Reminiscence therapy is the most commonly used non-pharmacological intervention for Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia. Dthera seeks to scale reminiscence therapy such that it is available to a large population of patients and their caregivers.

ReminX was also recently presented at the Aging Summit 2018 in San Diego, CA. Yasmin Shah, Chief Innovation Officer of Digital Health Forward and Vice President of the San Diego Senior Alliance, gave a presentation entitled "High-Tech and Low-Tech Ways to Stay Connected," which discussed various solutions to keep senior engaged and connected. ReminX was highlighted as the most innovative technological solution in this sector.

To get ReminX or to learn more, call (858) 322 6428. For more information, visit www.reminx.com or https://www.facebook.com/reminiscencetherapy.

About Dthera Sciences

Dthera Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR), based in San Diego, CA, is a digital therapeutics company developing innovative quality of life therapies for the elderly and those suffering from cognitive decline. The company's lead product, ReminX™, is an artificial-intelligence-powered consumer health product designed to digitally deliver reminiscence therapy to individuals suffering from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, as well as social isolation.

For more information, please visit www.dthera.com and www.reminx.com .

Company

Geno Kostikov

Director, Corporate Development

geno@dthera.com

(858) 215-6360

SOURCE: Dthera Sciences