Newmark Group's Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, August 2, 2018

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 11:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "Newmark Group"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the details regarding its second quarter 2018 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC"), Newmark's parent company, today separately announced the details regarding its second quarter 2018 financial results press release and conference call. BGC's call will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on August 2, 2018. Further details regarding BGC's second quarter results call and release can be found at http://ir.bgcpartners.com.

Newmark plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 2, 2018. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:

http://ir.ngkf.com (PDF version and Excel financial tables)

http://www.ngkf.com/home/media-center/press-releases.aspx (PDF only)

Newmark will host a conference call on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.

WHO: Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) WHAT: Second Quarter 2018 financial results conference call WHEN: Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET WHERE: http://ir.ngkf.com HOW: A list of minimum system requirements can be found here: http://event.on24.com/view/help/index.html?text_language_id=en&fh=true&ngwebcast=true

A webcast replay of the conference call is expected to be accessible at http://ir.ngkf.com within 24 hours of the live call and will be available for 365 days following the call. Additionally, call participants may dial in with the following information:

LIVE CALL: Date - Start Time: 8/2/2018 at 11.00 a.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1-866-393-4306 International Dial In: 1-734-385-2616 Passcode: 962-6888

REPLAY: Available From - To: 8/2/2018 2:00 p.m. ET - 8/9/2018 11:59 p.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1-855-859-2056 International Dial In: 1-404-537-3406 Passcode: 962-6888

About Newmark Group, Inc.

Newmark Group, Inc. ("Newmark Group") is a publicly traded company that, through subsidiaries, operates as a full-service commercial real estate services business with a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers across the entire commercial real estate industry. The investor/owner services and products of Newmark Group's subsidiaries include capital markets (including investment sales), agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting. Under the Newmark Knight Frank and Berkeley Point Capital names, the company's subsidiaries also offer government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Newmark Group's occupier services and products include tenant representation, global corporate services, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. Newmark Group enhances these services and products through innovative real estate technology solutions and data analytics designed to enable its clients to increase their efficiency and profits by optimizing their real estate portfolio.

Newmark Group has relationships with many of the world's largest commercial property owners, real estate developers and investors, as well as Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies. Newmark Group, which is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "NMRK", is a publicly traded subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc. ("BGC"), a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC also has an outstanding bond issuance of Senior Notes due June 15, 2042, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BGCA". Newmark and Berkeley Point are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of Newmark Group, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited. Find out more about Newmark at http://www.ngkf.com/, https://twitter.com/newmarkkf, https://www.linkedin.com/company/newmark-knight-frank/, and/or http://ir.ngkf.com/investors/investors-home/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark and BGC

Statements in this document regarding Newmark and BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark and BGC undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's and BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K.

