Laboratory Information Management System Market to Grow at 12.6% Growth Rate to 2023

PUNE, India, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Laboratory Information Management System market is expected to reach USD 1,355.0 million by 2023 from USD 747.3 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 12.6% report added in ReportsnReports. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the life sciences market by type in 2018.

Browse 160 Market Data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 185 Pages and In-depth TOC on "Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market by Type (Broad), Component (Software, Service), Deployment Model (On-premise, Remote, Cloud), Industry (CRO, CMO, Toxicology, Pharma, Biotech, Chemical, Agriculture, Oil, Gas) - Global Forecast to 2023" athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1571977-laboratory-information-management-system-lims-market-by-type-broad-component-software-service-deployment-model-on-premise-remote-cloud-industry-cro-cmo-toxicology-pharma-biotech-chemical-agricultu-st-to-2023.html.

The Laboratory information management system market is fragmented, with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. In 2017, LabWare (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abbott Informatics (US), LabVantage Solutions (US), were the leading players in the LIMS market. Other major players include LabLynx (US), Autoscribe Informatics (US), Computing Solutions (US), GenoLogics (Canada), LABWORKS (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Siemens (Germany), and Accelerated Technology Laboratories (US).

Target Audience for this Report:

Laboratory information management system (LIMS) vendors

Healthcare IT service providers

Research and consulting firms

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Process industries

Venture capitalists

Government agencies

Academic research institutes

Laboratory information management system market for the life sciences industry is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, bio banks and bio repositories, CROs & CMOs, molecular diagnostics (MDx) & clinical research laboratories, academic research institutes toxicology laboratories, NGS laboratories, and forensic laboratories.

Order Now Research Copy of "Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market by Type (Broad), Component (Software, Service), Deployment Model (On-premise, Remote, Cloud), Industry (CRO, CMO, Toxicology, Pharma, Biotech, Chemical, Agriculture, Oil, Gas) - Global Forecast to 2023" Report athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1571977 .

LIMS market is segmented into services and software. The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of the services segment can be attributed to the recurring requirement of services such as training, software upgrading, and software maintenance post-installation.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in the Asian market is attributed to factors such as increasing outsourcing activities in these countries due to the availability of low-cost and skilled labor and the increasing awareness and availability of LIMS.

The report provides an overview of the LIMS market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as type, component, deployment model, industry, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Get Sample Brochure of Laboratory Information Management System Market Research Now athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1571977 .

The study estimates the laboratory information management system market size for 2018 and projects its demand till 2023. In the primary research process, various sources from both demand side and supply side were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for the report.

The laboratory information management system market is segmented into life sciences, chemical, food & beverage and agriculture, environmental testing laboratories, petrochemical refineries and oil & gas, and other industries. The life sciences segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 36%; Tier 2 -46%; Tier 3 - 18%.

By Designation: C-level- 29%; D-level- 43%; others- 28%.

By Region: North America -39%; Europe -29%;Asia-20%; Rest of the World- 12%

Another research titled Clinical Laboratory Services Market is projected to reach USD 146.14 billion by 2022 from USD 113.44 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The global clinical laboratory services market is competitive, with a large number of global and local players. In 2016, the market was dominated by Mayo Medical Laboratories (US), Lab Corp (US), and Quest Diagnostics (US), among others now available with discount at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1265571 .

Explore More Reports on Healthcare Market Research Available Now at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/healthcare/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds:http: //www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml