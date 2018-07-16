AcuityBio Corporation to Present at the 144th NIBA Investment Conference

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2018 / AcuityBio Corporation (www.acuitybio.com) is a private company, focused on preventing post-surgical lung cancer recurrence via targeted drug-delivery. AcuityBio's first product candidate is "ABC103," their innovative drug-device combination product, which has been granted FDA Orphan Drug designation. AcuityBio announced today that its CEO, Dr. John 'Jay' Schwartz will be describing their ABC103 development program and meeting with investors at the 144th NIBA Investment Conference being held on July 16-17th, 2018 at Crown Plaza Times Square in New York City. His presentation entitled "ABC103: an innovative approach to preventing lung cancer recurrence" is scheduled at 8:40 AM EDT on July 17, 2018. After the presentation, Dr. Schwartz will be meeting with investors.

For more information about NIBA or participating in our upcoming New York Conference on July 16-17, 2018 please visit www.nibanet.org or contact us at emily@nibanet.org or 706-208-9620.

Sponsors:

Hanover International

Island Stock Transfer

Sheppard Mullin

Alt 5 Sigma

C6 Capital

Carmel, Milazzo & DiChiara LLP

The CFO Squad

Chinese Investors Inc.

RRBB Accountants and Advisors

Thayer O'Neal

Atlas Consulting

BANQ

Consilium

Duane Morris

Equities

Issuer Direct

New to the Street

Four Springs Capital Trust

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About AcuityBio Corporation:

AcuityBio, Inc. (private) is focused on the commercialization of novel biodegradable, biocompatible, polymer drug-delivery technologies to treat various types of early stage, soft tissue cancers. AcuityBio's lead drug "ABC103" has been granted "Orphan Drug" designation by FDA for the prevention of post-surgical lung cancer recurrence. ABC103 is scheduled to enter Phase I clinical trials Q4, 2019. ABC103 is a drug-device combination product engineered to be administered during standard surgical procedure, safely delivering paclitaxel for >60 days then biodegrading. ABC103 combines an approved drug, paclitaxel, with additional standard of care 510k-cleared components, creating a proprietary solution to safely target drug delivery to only those areas at risk for recurrence www.acuitybio.com. The ABC drug-delivery platform can be used to enhance the therapeutic window of various compounds including complementing imuno-oncology drug efficacy. AcuityBio is open to exploring additional applications of ABC drug-delivery technology.

AcuityBio is pleased to announce that it has signed Codevelopment, License and Supply Agreements with Cook Biomedical. The two companies will realize synergies from the strength of their combined complementary, IP, technical capabilities, and channel access targeting the thoracic call point. Details of the Agreements have not been made public.

About NIBA

For over 40 years, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and has hosted 144 investment conferences featuring public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry.

NIBA's member firms have successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $17 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies and are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. We are thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $78 billion assets under management.

Contact:

Name: John 'Jay' Schwartz, PhD, CEO

Phone: 617-515-9671

Address: 321 Walnut Street, #300, Newtonville, MA 02460

Email: jay@acuitybio.com

SOURCE: AcuityBio Corporation